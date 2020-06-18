UK appoints new ambassador to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Mark Clayton has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Georgia in succession to Justin McKenzie Smith who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment, Trend reports referring to the United Kingdom Government's website.

As reported, Clayton will take up his appointment during August 2020.

Justin McKenzie Smith has been working as Ambassador to Georgia since August 2016.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland were established on April 27, 1992. Georgian-British bilateral cooperation has been successfully ongoing in political, defense, economic, cultural, education and other fields.

Seventeen agreements are in force between Georgia and the UK, which cover cooperation in the areas such as investment promotion and protection, air services, defense, education, science, culture, crime, income and avoidance of double taxation, tax evasion, etc.

Georgian-British bilateral economic cooperation is very active. British companies in Georgia are operating in transport, telecommunication, construction, tourism, financial services and trading. In 2014, the office of the British-Georgian Chamber of Commerce was opened in Tbilisi.

---