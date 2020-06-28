Giorgi Gakharia: Association Agreement for our country is a foundation on which Georgian European future is being built
An entirely new stage of relations began between Georgia and the European Union 6 years ago, on June 27 of 214. The Association Agreement for our country is a foundation based on which Georgian European future is being built, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said in a statement, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.
According to PM, Georgia has reached progress with respect to EU integration so far. “We have a road ahead with more reforms that needs efforts, courage and mutual support,” PM said.
Gakharia added that strong cooperation with European structures made the European integration process irreversible.
