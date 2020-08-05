Georgian schools, universities to reopen September 15

Georgian schools and universities will reopen on September 15, depending the epidemiological situation in the country, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Head of the National Disease Control Centre (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze stated that there will be safety measures for schools and universities in order to prevent the risk of spreading virus.

Epidemiologists will adopt safety measures regarding how school children and students should sit in classrooms and auditoriums. They will have to wash their hands frequently and use face masks while in corridors, though masks will not be mandatory for every child. Probably less than 20 children will be allowed in classrooms. Epidemiologists have already started working on these safety measures”, said Gamkrelidze.

Georgian schools and universities switched to remote studies at the end of March in order to prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19.