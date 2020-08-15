Georgian gov’t decreases quarantine, self-isolation time to 12 days

Individuals will have to spend 12 days instead of 14 in quarantine or self isolation in Georgia, according to a new decree which comes into play starting August 12, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Foreign citizens or people entering Tbilisi-controlled territory from the Russian-occupied regions, or individuals who had contact with COVID-19 patients will have to spend 12 days in quarantine.

Individuals entering the country on official visits must present the results of a coronavirus test conducted in the preceding 72 hours. These individuals must be tested for the coronavirus every 72 hours over the course of 12 days.

If a PCR test shows that an individual (on an official visit) has already had the coronavirus, he/she will be free from additional tests while in Georgia.