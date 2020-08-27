Several dozen students to study Georgian language, literature in Turkish universities
For the 2020-2021 academic year, several dozen students will study Georgian language and literature at the universities of the Republic of Turkey, announced Georgian Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey Giorgi Janjgava on his Facebook page, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
“We would like to express our deep gratitude to the Higher Education Council of the Republic of Turkey. With the direct involvement of this agency, changes were made in the rules of students admission in the program of Georgian Language and Literature,” Giorgi Janjgava wrote.
