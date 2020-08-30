Out of 7 new coronavirus cases, 2 recorded in Batumi

Out of seven new coronavirus cases, two recorded in Batumi, said Ministry of Health of Adjara. Of these, one is imported and another one had contact with an infected patient in Kobuleti, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Two more patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, added the Ministry.

Both of them hospitalised in Batumi Republican Hospital.

Georgia has reported seven new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, bringing the total number of infected people to 1 469.