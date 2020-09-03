Parliemant endorses amendments to Election Code
Georgian Parliament has approved the amendments to the Election Code in the third reading, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The draft amendments were supported by 81 deputies, nobody went against it.
Representatives of the United National Movement and European Georgia did not attand the bill approval.
According to the bill, initiated by the Georgian Dream, the violation of secrecy of casting a vote or coercion of a voter will result in a fine or house arrest for a period from six months to two years or imprisonment for a term of up to three years.
