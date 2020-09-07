Georgia reports 34 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

Georgia has reported 34 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.7, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,684, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Five patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,315.

To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 6,020 people are under quarantine and 299 - under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

