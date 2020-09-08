Foreign citizens entering Georgia to be obliged to obtain PCR test results
Foreign citizens entering Georgia will be obliged to obtain PCR test results taken in the last 72 hours before departure, announced the Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Gakharia today, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Georgian PM pointed out that this also concerns to those citizens benefiting from the principle of reciprocity which allows them to enter Georgia freely, without any obligation.
“This is necessary for all of us to insure the health of our citizens, including our guests, and to manage the spread of the virus more effectively,” stressed Giorgi Gakharia.
