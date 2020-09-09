Opening ceremony of Batumi’s new football stadium postponed to October

Georgia 9 September 2020 08:55 (UTC+04:00)
Opening ceremony of Batumi’s new football stadium postponed to October

The opening ceremony of Batumi’s new football stadium has been postponed to October this year.

The opening ceremony was to have been held on September 12.

"Unfortunately, due to the current [epidemiological] situation, we will have to postpone the grand opening of the stadium,” said Head of the Adjara region government Tornike Rijvadze.

Batumi and Kobuleti, in the country’s west, have experienced a large number of coronavirus cases in the past few days.

Georgia has reported 45 new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, which is a record high number since April 16 when 42 cases of coronavirus were detected.

