Georgia reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

Georgia has reported 152 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, bringing the total number of infected people to 2 227, according to stopcov.ge, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Six patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1 369.

19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 5 882 people are under quarantine and 390 more under medical observation.