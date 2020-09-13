6 coronavirus patients recovered in Georgia in past 24 hours
Six patients have recovered from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of cured patients to 1 369, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
As for new cases, 152 people diagnosed with the novel virus in one day, bringing the total number of infected people to 2 227.
19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.
Currently, 5 882 people are under quarantine and 390 more under medical observation.
