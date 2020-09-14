Ozurgeti records two new COVID-19 cases

Georgia 14 September 2020 07:53 (UTC+04:00)
Ozurgeti records two new COVID-19 cases

Two teachers have tested positive for coronavirus in the village of Kveda Bakhva in ​​Ozurgeti Municipality short while ago, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Both cases are linked to the so-called ‘wedding cluster’ of Batumi. The contacts of those patients are under search now, said Archil Mzhavia, the Head of the Department of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health in the region of Guria.

Georgia has reported 152 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier today, bringing the total number of infected people to 2 227, according to stopcov.ge.

Six patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1 369.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
China to allocate 95 mln yuan to Kyrgyzstan to strengthen fire and rescue units
China to allocate 95 mln yuan to Kyrgyzstan to strengthen fire and rescue units
Uzbekistan restores air link with Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan restores air link with Kazakhstan
China, Kazakhstan agree to further cooperation in post-epidemic era
China, Kazakhstan agree to further cooperation in post-epidemic era
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran steel export hits 1.7m tons Economy 08:05
China to allocate 95 mln yuan to Kyrgyzstan to strengthen fire and rescue units Kyrgyzstan 07:56
Ozurgeti records two new COVID-19 cases Georgia 07:53
Ambassador: Malaysia welcomes all possible joint projects with Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW) Economy 07:51
SoftBank to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 billion deal ICT 07:30
Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership Other News 06:45
Argentine Navy seizes 4 tons of marijuana Other News 05:58
Indonesia reports 3,636 new COVID-19 cases, 73 new deaths Other News 05:02
Libya's eastern-based gov't resigns following protests Other News 04:01
5.0-magnitude quake hits 64 km E of Meulaboh, Indonesia: USGS Other News 02:56
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 6.5 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 02:07
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center Russia 00:47
Shamtigh border crossing to increase Iran-Afghanistan trade Business 13 September 23:58
Construction of Iran's Bushehr NPP decelerates Nuclear Program 13 September 23:41
Venezuelan media name alleged U.S. spy arrested near refinery complex Other News 13 September 23:07
Turkey records 1,527 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Turkey 13 September 22:36
CEC: Polling stations will open in 40 countries abroad during Georgia’s parliamentary elections Georgia 13 September 22:35
Uzbekistan restores air link with Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 13 September 22:31
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Gilan Province grows Business 13 September 22:18
Iran Khodro Automaker Company boosts its manufacturing Business 13 September 22:11
Canada looks set for a fight over C$1 billion compensation for Huawei gear Other News 13 September 21:27
Iran reveals volume of wheat purchased in Ardabil Province Business 13 September 21:17
Turkish Health Ministry urges 'distance' in taxis, mass transit amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 13 September 20:33
WhatsApp developer invests in Georgian online shopping platform Phubber Georgia 13 September 20:22
Hemmati:Iran's CBI to co-op with exporters on return of currency to country Finance 13 September 20:17
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector Business 13 September 20:15
China, Kazakhstan agree to further cooperation in post-epidemic era Kazakhstan 13 September 19:50
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Israel up by more than twofold Business 13 September 19:09
Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 13 September 19:05
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 13 September 19:00
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 14 Oil&Gas 13 September 19:00
Import of household appliances to Iran banned Business 13 September 18:41
Pakistani security forces kill terrorist commander, 3 others Other News 13 September 18:15
Kazakhstan, China ready to deepen strategic partnership, fight COVID-19 Kazakhstan 13 September 17:23
Coronavirus pandemic dents big, fat Turkish weddings Turkey 13 September 17:08
Amount of private sector investment in Iranian ports announced Finance 13 September 17:01
Inspection Department issues warning on 600 business entities in Adjara Georgia 13 September 16:42
Azerbaijan’s Baku Telephone Communications opens tender to buy services Tenders 13 September 16:21
Iran’s Tejarat Bank intends to increase its capital Finance 13 September 16:14
Russia's COVID-19 cases up 5,449 to over 1.06 mln Russia 13 September 15:40
Jizzakh to select licensors for new chemical complex in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13 September 15:11
Strong dust storm hampers life in Ankara Turkey 13 September 15:05
6 coronavirus patients recovered in Georgia in past 24 hours Georgia 13 September 14:52
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran exceeds 400,000 Society 13 September 14:37
New COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 September 14:26
Value of exports from Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province increases Business 13 September 14:03
Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi executive power opens tender to overhaul housing stock Tenders 13 September 13:16
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 13 September 12:52
Iran, number one shipbuilder in Middle East Iran 13 September 12:38
New limits on gatherings introduced in Istanbul amid COVID-19 spread Turkey 13 September 12:28
Georgia reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries Georgia 13 September 12:18
Uzbekneftegaz uses 3D seismic surveys at Uzbek oil and gas fields Oil&Gas 13 September 12:14
Weekly review of events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 13 September 11:45
Brazil reports over 131,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 13 September 11:01
Trade turnover between Turkey, Georgia up in 1H2020 Turkey 13 September 10:12
Geographical indications to be designated on Uzbek agricultural products Uzbekistan 13 September 10:09
Kyrgyzstan reports 53 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 13 September 10:02
Iran announces volume of wheat purchased in Qom Province Business 13 September 10:00
Georgia sees increase in policies issued under state Agricultural Insurance Program Finance 13 September 09:56
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 31 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 September 09:39
Saudi coalition attack Houthi military sites in Yemen's Sanaa Arab World 13 September 09:11
Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 13 September 08:29
Heritage Foundation talks necessary measures to improve Turkmenistan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 13 September 08:00
At least 28 killed in wildfires raging in western US states US 13 September 07:36
Japan's Suga says no limit to bonds government can issue Other News 13 September 07:03
Egypt confirms 148 new COVID-19 cases Other News 13 September 06:17
Second hurricane in a month takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast US 13 September 05:28
Brazil reports over 131,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 13 September 04:55
Five miners rescued after explosion at illegal gold mine in Colombia Other News 13 September 04:14
Migrants rescued by Danish tanker land in Italy after 40 days at sea Europe 13 September 03:29
Moscow reports 14 coronavirus deaths in past day - crisis center Russia 13 September 02:44
About 300 people detained during Yellow Vests protests in France — minister Europe 13 September 02:01
France's COVID-19 daily infections top 10,000 Europe 13 September 01:15
Pompeo says U.S. 'deeply concerned' over Turkey actions in east Med US 13 September 00:33
Extraction from Iran's South Pars gas field restarts Oil&Gas 12 September 23:58
UK records 3,497 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Europe 12 September 23:31
Iran expands red meat production Business 12 September 23:14
Turkey ramping up cement export to Germany Turkey 12 September 23:04
Iran boosts tea leaf production Business 12 September 22:58
Two people killed in crash of light sport aircraft outside Moscow Russia 12 September 22:27
Georgia reveals number of agricultural loans issued in country Business 12 September 22:13
Currency sales rate for September 7-11 revealed Finance 12 September 22:04
Kazakhstan sees positive trend in transparency of ecological information Oil&Gas 12 September 21:41
Turkey reports 1,509 new COVID-19 cases, 289,635 in total Turkey 12 September 21:29
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases close to 1.34 mln: Africa CDC Other News 12 September 21:06
VAT exemption for Iran's free zones to be reviewed Business 12 September 20:34
Indonesia reports 3,806 new COVID-19 cases, 106 new deaths Other News 12 September 20:31
Turkey increases steel export to Russia Turkey 12 September 20:31
Iran discloses number of countries where exports vegetables Business 12 September 20:20
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products sold on September 12 Oil&Gas 12 September 20:15
Sahiba Gafarova meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (PHOTO) Politics 12 September 20:13
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 12 September 20:13
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 12 September 20:12
Assistant to Azerbaijani president visits military units in frontline zone Politics 12 September 20:11
Georgia reveals number of international visitors to country in August 2020 Tourism 12 September 19:58
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province sees increase in amount of knowledge-based companies Business 12 September 19:24
Bahrain and Israel foreign ministers hold phone call Arab World 12 September 19:05
Copper ore production down in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 12 September 19:04
Australian COVID-19 death toll surpasses 800 with 6 new deaths reported Other News 12 September 18:27
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Yazd Province growing Business 12 September 18:16
All news