Ozurgeti records two new COVID-19 cases

Two teachers have tested positive for coronavirus in the village of Kveda Bakhva in ​​Ozurgeti Municipality short while ago, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Both cases are linked to the so-called ‘wedding cluster’ of Batumi. The contacts of those patients are under search now, said Archil Mzhavia, the Head of the Department of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health in the region of Guria.

Georgia has reported 152 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier today, bringing the total number of infected people to 2 227, according to stopcov.ge.

Six patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1 369.