Georgia reports 196 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 196 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, bringing the total number of infected people to 3 502, according to stopcov.ge, a special webpage created by the Georgian government, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

13 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 1 494.

The 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country, 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 5 014 people are under quarantine and 836 – under medical observation.