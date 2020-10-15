PM: There is no reason to postpone elections in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

As of today, there are no grounds to postpone the October 31 parliamentary elections despite a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"Although the number of new infections is surging, we are managing the process,” Gakharia said.

He stated that the government has no illusions that there will be a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases.

According to him, in the coming days, Georgia is expected to report more than 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus.

"However, our health system will resist the blow,” Gakharia said.

