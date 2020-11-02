Georgia records 1,852 new coronavirus cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,852 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths and 1,696 recoveries on November 2, Trend reports via Georgian media.
In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 42,579. The number of recovered patients reached 26,800. The virus-related death toll stands at 342.
Currently, 2,977 people remain in quarantine, 29,876 people are self-isolating, 4,293 persons are under medical observation and 8,882 more at home.
Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.
The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Latest
Uzbekistan to develop transport, logistics sector for Central Asian countries under UN special program
President Aliyev meets SecGen of Turkic Council, president of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges, president of Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHOTO)