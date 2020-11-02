Georgia records 1,852 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,852 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths and 1,696 recoveries on November 2, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 42,579. The number of recovered patients reached 26,800. The virus-related death toll stands at 342.

Currently, 2,977 people remain in quarantine, 29,876 people are self-isolating, 4,293 persons are under medical observation and 8,882 more at home.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.