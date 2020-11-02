Georgian PM tests positive for COVID-19
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the prime minister's press office, Gakharia feels well and will stay home to fight the disease.
The prime minister on Sunday announced via Facebook that he had gone into self-isolation after one of his security guards tested positive for the coronavirus the day before.
Earlier on Monday, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava went into self-isolation following contact with an infected employee.
Georgia reported 1,852 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its total to 42,579.
