Georgia reports 2,401 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,401 new coronavirus cases, the 2,289 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, said Aleksandre Khojevanishvili, Head of the Task Force operating at the Inter-Agency Coordination Council, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark at a briefing held at the government administration.

Twenty patients died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The virus-related death toll stands at 401.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 49,218. The number of recovered patients reached 33,459.

Currently, 3,004 people remain in quarantine, 4,355 persons are under medical observation and 2,428 people continue medical treatment at COVID hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.