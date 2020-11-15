Georgia reports 3 020 new coronavirus cases, 3 387 recoveries, 34 deaths

Georgia has reported 3 020 new coronavirus cases, 34 new deaths and 3 387 recoveries today, according to stopcov.ge, a special webpage created by the Georgian Government, Trend reports citing 1tv.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 79 678. The number of recovered patients reached 62 061. The virus-related death toll stands at 703.

Currently, 5 592 persons are under medical observation, 2 326 people under quarantine and 3 280 more at COVID-Hotels.