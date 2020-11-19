Georgian chief epidemiologist hospitalized

Director General of the Infectious Diseases, AIDS and Clinical Immunology Research Center of Georgia Tengiz Tsertsvadze has been hospitalised as his health state has deteriorated, the Press Service of the Centre said, Trend reports citing 1TV.

As the Press Service says, Tengiz Tsertsvadze has a body temperature up to 38 C and double pneumonia.

“Since Mr Tsertsvadze belongs to a high-risk group – he is elderly and at the same time, has a serious immunodeficiency condition, he was hospitalized.

As for Tengiz Tsertsvaz’s wife, Anna Topuria, her health condition is satisfactory and she continues her treatment at home,” the Centre stated.