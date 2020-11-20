Restrictions imposed on movement from 22:00 will not be valid on November 21-22 – the change has been made into the order of the Georgian government “On Approval of Rules of Isolation and Quarantine.”, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The change was made in connection with the second round of 2020 parliamentary elections in Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Gori, Poti and Zugdidi. The order has been published in Legislative Messenger.