Georgia reports 4 048 new coronavirus cases, 3 856 recoveries

Georgia has reported 4 048 new coronavirus cases, 3 856 recoveries and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to stopcov.ge, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 104 732, of those, 85 639 recovered and 976 died.

Currently, 2 159 people are quarantined, 6 189 remain at COVID-Hotels and 3 449 more under medical observation.

Yesterday, Georgia recorded 3 824 coronavirus cases and 3 851 recoveries.