Georgia reports 2,501 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,501 new cases of coronavirus, 3,988 recoveries and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 9,442 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

The new 2,501 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,060 cases,Adjara - 337 cases, Imereti - 397 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 175 cases, Shida Kartli - 108 cases, Guria - 32 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 177 cases, Kakheti - 80 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 90 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 45 cases.

Georgia has had 164,776 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 137,499 of the 164,776 individuals have recovered, while 1,540 others have died.

Some 25,911 individuals remain infected with COVID19 in Georgia as of December 7.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935