Georgia reports 4,673 new coronavirus cases

Georgia has reported 3,893 recoveries, 4,673 new cases, and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 4,673 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,729 cases, Adjara - 339 cases, Imereti - 673 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 419 cases, Shida Kartli - 354 cases, Guria - 126 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 388 cases

Kakheti - 384 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 109 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 111 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 41 cases.

Some 16,646 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

Georgia has had 169,649 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 141,392 of the 169,649 individuals have recovered, while 1,576 others have died. Some 26,655 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of December 8.

