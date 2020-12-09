Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,734 new cases, 3,895 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 20,959 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country; 13,166 of the 20,959 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,793 were PCR tests.

The new 4,734 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,637 cases, Adjara - 489 cases, Imereti - 823 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 372 cases, Shida Kartli - 381 cases, Guria - 93 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 377 cases, Kakheti - 328 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 143 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 73 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 18 cases.

Georgia has had 174,383 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 145,287 of the 174,383 individuals have recovered, while 1,614 others have died.

Some 27,456 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356