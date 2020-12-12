Georgia reports 3,907 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported a total of 3,907 new cases of coronavirus after conducting 7,843 PCR and 11,064 rapid tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 3,907 new cases 1,588 were reported in the Georgin capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases of COVID-19 were reported in: Imereti - 599, Adjara - 333, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 299, Kvemo Kartli - 263, Shida Kartli - 263, Kakheti - 243, Guria - 114, Samtskhe-Javalheti - 94, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 83, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 28.

Meanwhile, 3,780 people have recovered from COVID-19, while other 50 have unfortunately died.

The number of total confirmed cases in Georgia has thus increased to 187,006, including 154,241 recoveries and 1,744 deaths; 30,995 individuals remain infected with the virus.

