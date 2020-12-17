Georgia to use US-produced Remdesivir against COVID-19

Georgia 17 December 2020 16:27 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia to use US-produced Remdesivir against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Remdesivir, a US-produced medicine, which is used to treating COVID-19 patients, has been brought to Georgia, and will be used for treatment of local patients in critical condition, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Tikaradze noted that a group of doctors led by head of Infectious Diseases and AIDS Center Tengiz Tsertsvadze will decide on the use of the medicine for the coronavirus patients.

Tsertsvadze, who earlier contracted the virus, stated that "if not for Remdesivir, I will not be alive today".

Tsertsvadze had said that he received Remdesivir from the US, since it wasn't available in Georgia.

Georgian health officials stated last week that the country had ordered 4,000 units of Remdesivir.

The portion is for 660 individuals and will be used for the patients who are in critical condition.

