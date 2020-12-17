We have slowed the spread of coronavirus - PM Gakharia

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has stated earlier today that for the first time in the past several months the country reported less than 3,000 daily infections from more than 17,000 daily tests, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Georgia has reported 2,981 new cases, 2,001 recoveries and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours.

17,029 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country (8,859 of the 17,029 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,170 were PCR tests).

"The restrictions which were imposed by the government at the end of November have helped us to slow the spread of coronavirus. We have managed to slow the rate of new infections which gives us reason for cautious optimism,” Gakharia stated.

He said that the ‘achievement should be preserved’ and urged people to refrain from gatherings for New Year and Christmas.



Georgia has had 201,368 cases of coronavirus since February.

169,282 of the 201,368 individuals have recovered, while 1,953 others have died.

30,107 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

6,578 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,130 of the 6,578 patients are in critical condition. 430 of the 1,130 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

2,247 Covid-19 patients are in hotels, 471 individuals are in quarantine and 21,102 are at home.

47,764 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 1,690,000 tests have been conducted in Georgia so far.