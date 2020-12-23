Georgia reports 2,345 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,345 new coronavirus cases, 3,560 recoveries and 51 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 14,457 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 8,359 of the 17,007 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,098 were PCR tests.

New coronavirus cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi – 1,017 cases

Adjara - 139 cases

Imereti - 429 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 157 cases

Shida Kartli - 192 cases

Guria - 16 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 146 cases

Kakheti – 158 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 43 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 34 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti – 14 case

Georgia has had 214,871 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 191,968 of the 212,525 individuals have recovered, while 2,233 others have died.

Some 20,644 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356