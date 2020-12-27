Georgian Minister of Education: GPB Teleschool unique educational project

“Teleschool is a unique educational project,” Georgian Minister of Education, Mikheil Chkhenkeli, said during the annual report presentation on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“We have successfully introduced distance learning in schools, offered various distance learning platforms to general education institutions, implemented a model tailored to the interests of students – developmental assessment and launched a unique educational project – Teleschool,” Chkhenkeli stated.

The Ministry of Education and Georgian Public Broadcaster launched Teleschool (Teleskola) on March 30. The project envisages the execution of tele-lessons provided by the national curriculum. Airtime (Lesson Timetable) covers all class subjects.