Deputy Health Minister calls for caution since new strain spreads faster

Deputy Health Minister, Tamar Gabunia, called on citizens to exercise more caution and follow the recommendations since the new coronavirus strain spreads faster. The first case of mutant Covid-19 strain was confirmed in Georgia on January 4, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“We have examined three samples for the new strain. Two were negative, while the third was positive. The new strain has the same clinical progression. But this type of strain is known to spread faster and more caution is needed”, Tamar Gabunia said after the Coordinating Council meeting.

Deputy Minister urges the population to follow the safety rules, especially on Christmas Eve, when mobility restrictions would be lifted. “Do not forget facial masks and avoid gatherings,” she added.

Tamar Gabunia noted, the NCDC launched a project offering Covid-tests to the religious organizations and clergies.

According to the Deputy Minister number of hospital beds has significantly increased recently, and at this stage, 2,900 beds are vacant across the country.