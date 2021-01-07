National Bank of Georgia sells $40 mln at foreign exchange auction

The National Bank of Georgia sold $40 million at foreign exchange auction earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The average weighted bid rate was 3.2998.

This is the first interaction carried out by the central bank this year.

On December 30, the NBG sold $30 million which was the last intervention in 2020.

The National Bank of Georgia has carried out 26 interventions in 2020 and sold over $873 million at foreign exchange auction.

As of today, 1 USD costs 3.3001 GEL, while 1 EUR costs 4.0713 GEL.