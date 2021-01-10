Georgia among best places for remote working in 2021

A global travel website Big 7 Travel published a list of the best cities to work from remotely in 2021, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgia’s capital Tbilisi ranked 2nd among 50 cities on the list.

“In light of the pandemic, Georgia has introduced a remote worker visa to enable relocation under the current circumstances,” Big 7 Travel noted.

A state program Remotely from Georgia allows foreign citizens to travel to and work remotely from Georgia.

Foreigners from 95 countries are allowed to apply for the program if they intend to stay in Georgia for at least 180 days.

The 95 countries are: Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Albania, Androa, Antigua and Barbuda, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, New Zealand, Barbados, Bahrain, the Bahamas, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Territories of the Kingdom of Denmark – Faroe Islands and Greenland, the United Kingdom, the Overseas Territories of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Falkland Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Spain, Estonia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Japan, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ireland, Iceland, State of Israel, Italy, Canada, State of Qatar, Cyprus, Colombia, Korea, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lithuania, Lebanon, Principality of Liechtenstein, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Mauritius, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Moldova, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Territories of the Kingdom of the Netherlands – Aruba and the Netherlands Antilles, Kingdom of Norway, Sultanate of Oman, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian federation, Hellenic Republic, South Africa, San Marino, Kingdom of Saudi, Arabia, France, Territories of the French Republic – French Polynesia and New Caledonia, Seychelles, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Kingdom of Thailand, Tajikistan, the United States, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Hungary, Finland, State of Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Sweden, Swiss Confederation, Czechia, Holy See, Croatia and Honduras.