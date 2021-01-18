Georgian FM meets Spanish officials in Madrid

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani met with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska in Madrid, the Georgian Foreign Ministry (MFA) reported on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Georgia and Spain are expanding their bilateral ties even amid pandemic,” Zalkaliani stated.

“Had an excellent meeting with my colleague Arancha Gonzalez Laya in Madrid. Georgia and Spain are expanding their bilateral ties even in these challenging times. We discussed opportunities to further enhance cooperation in various areas, also expressed readiness for joint actions against COVID-19,” Georgian FM tweeted after the meeting.

Meeting with the Spanish Interior Minister addressed the challenges and management of Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination plans.

“On top of that, successful law enforcement cooperation between Georgia and Spain, effective steps to enforce visa-free travel, and readmission agreement facilitation were in focus. The parties also discussed Georgian driving license recognition prospects in Spain,” MFA added.