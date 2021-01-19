Georgian government works on restriction phase-out plan

The Interagency Coordination Council chaired by the country’s PM Giorgi Gakharia addressed the vaccination action plan, the epidemiological situation, and the gradual lifting of restrictions, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The governmental press office informed that the Monday meeting discussed the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to the population and focused on the target groups, which would be the first to get Covid-19 shots. The plan also includes logistical or operational issues related to vaccination.

Members of the council underlined the stabilization of the Covid-19 infection rate due to the current restrictions.

The Coordination Council especially emphasized the need to gradually remove the current restrictions in Georgia following the current trends in the world and the general epidemiological situation. The Prime Minister instructed the council members to develop the gradual Covid-restriction lifting plan. Government members emphasize that lifting of restrictions must be based on the strict monitoring of the epidemiological situation to avoid a significant rise in Covid-cases in Georgia.