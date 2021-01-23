Georgia's external merchandise trade down 14.8% in 2020

The external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to USD 11 347.7 million, 14.8% lower year-on-year (YOY), Georgian National Statistics Office (GeoStat) said, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The exports equaled USD 3 342.1 million (12.0 % lower), while the imports stood at USD 8 005.6 million (15.9 % lower). The negative trade balance was USD 4 663.4 million in 2020, and its share in external trade turnover totaled 41.1%, GeoStat noted.

The top ten trading partners by exports were China (USD 476.3 million), Azerbaijan (USD 441.3 million), and Russia (USD 441.1 million).

The top ten trading partners by imports were Turkey (USD 1 407.0 million), Russia (USD 887.2 million), and China (USD 708.7 million).

Top export items include copper ores and concentrates (USD 729.4 million), followed by motor cars (404.1 million) and ferroalloys (USD 247.3 million).

The top import commodities were motor cars (USD 759.5 million), copper ores and concentrates (USD 533.5 million), and petroleum and petroleum oils (USD 498.5 million).