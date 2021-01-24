Georgia reports 546 coronavirus cases, 1 456 recoveries, 17 deaths

Georgia reported 546 coronavirus cases, 1 456 recoveries, and 17 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 285 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the eastern region of Kakheti with 34 cases and the Shida Kartli region with 32 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 253 518, among them 242 085 people recovered and 3 055 died.

There are 511 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3 272 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 443 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, there are 697 critical patients, among them, 195 require mechanical ventilation.