Georgian Parliamentary Delegation to attend PACE winter session
Georgian Parliamentary Delegation will participate in the 2021 winter plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on January 25-29, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The Assembly will debate the ethical, legal, and practical considerations of COVID-19 vaccines. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address parliamentarians in the debate.
PACE session will be held in a hybrid manner, allowing members to participate remotely or attend in person in Strasbourg.
The Georgian delegation will also hold high-level meetings in Strasbourg, the Georgian Parliament’s press service added.
