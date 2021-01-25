Flydubai, Air Arabia to resume flights to Georgia

Two low-cost airlines Flydubai and Air Arabia will resume flights to Georgia starting the end of this month, says the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The low-cost airline from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Flydubai will resume flights on the Dubai-Tbilisi-Dubai route starting January 28.

The airline will carry out two flights per week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Flights will be carried out by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The schedule of the flights is the following:

Dubai-Tbilisi – 12:30 local time of departure

Tbilisi – Dubai – 17:00 local time of departure

Flydubai has been introduced to Georgian air market wince 2011.

As for the low-cost airline Air Arabia from the United Arab Emirates, it will also resume flights on the Sharjah- Tbilisi- Sharjah route starting January 30.

Flights will be carried out once a week on Saturdays by an Airbus A320 aircraft.

The schedule of the flights is the following:

Sharjah-Tbilisi – 11:00 local time of departure

Tbilisi – Sharjah – 15:10 local time of departure

Air Arabia has been introduced to Georgian air market since 2014.

Georgia is resuming international flights starting February 1.

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava stated on January 22 that all airline companies that have already operated or plan to enter the country's aviation market in the future will be able to operate regular flights.