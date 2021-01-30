NCDC: Covax to provide Georgia with guaranteed 1.4 million vaccines this year

Some seven or eight European countries promised to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines to Georgia if they have excess shots. Head of the National Center for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, said at a briefing after the Interagency Coordination Council meeting, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Gamkrelidze, Georgia should receive 1.4 million Covid-19 vaccine shots from Covax this year.

“According to the government-approved National Vaccination Plan, we need 3.9 million Covid-19 vaccine shots. So we have to obtain 2.5 million doses. The government is working intensively with different countries and manufacturers,” Gamkrelidze declared.