NCDC: Covax to provide Georgia with guaranteed 1.4 million vaccines this year
Some seven or eight European countries promised to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines to Georgia if they have excess shots. Head of the National Center for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, said at a briefing after the Interagency Coordination Council meeting, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to Gamkrelidze, Georgia should receive 1.4 million Covid-19 vaccine shots from Covax this year.
“According to the government-approved National Vaccination Plan, we need 3.9 million Covid-19 vaccine shots. So we have to obtain 2.5 million doses. The government is working intensively with different countries and manufacturers,” Gamkrelidze declared.
