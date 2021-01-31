Georgia reports 479 coronavirus cases, 491 recoveries, 19 deaths

Georgia reported 479 coronavirus cases, 491 recoveries, and 19 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 191 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 90 cases and Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti with 44 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 258 111, among them 249 028 people recovered and 3 178 died.

There are 545 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2 677 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 304 people are treated at Covid Hotels.