Georgian Dream to nominate new PM candidate

The Georgian Dream party will nominate a new Prime Minister candidate on Feb.18, the chairman of the Georgian Dream Irakli Kobakhidze said, Trend reports via Georgian media

He made the remark at a briefing.

“It is expected that the political council will convene tomorrow and a candidate for the Prime Minister’s post will be nominated,” Kobakhidze said.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia resigned.

“I made a decision to resign. I believe that this step will help reduce polarization in our country’s political landscape. I am convinced that polarization and confrontation between us is the biggest risk to our country’s future, economic development, and dealing with all challenges,” Gakharia declared.

