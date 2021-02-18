Giorgi Gakharia hopes his resignation to deescalate situation

Recently resigned Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia believes confrontation and rivalry within the country endanger the future of Georgia’s democratic and economic development, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“Therefore, I have announced my resignation in the hope to reduce polarization and deescalate the situation,” Gakharia tweeted on Thursday.

Giorgi Gakharia resigned following the court ruling to arrest opposition UNM Head Nika Melia. Gakharia said he failed to reach an agreement with Georgian Dream over this case.