Georgia reports 493 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 493 new cases of coronavirus, 552 recoveries and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 2,716 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 19,869 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours out of which 13,410 were rapid tests, while the remaining 459 were PCR tests.

The new 493 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 244 cases

Adjara - 7 cases

Imereti – 59 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 22 case

Shida Kartli - 35 cases

Guria - 39 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 27 cases

Kakheti - 40 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 8 case

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 4 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti – 8 cases

Georgia has had 268,995 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

Some 262,796 of the 268,995 individuals have recovered, while 3,457 others have died.

