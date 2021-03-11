Personal Envoy of European Council President to visit Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Christian Danielsson, personal Envoy of European Council President Charles Michel in the EU-mediated political dialogue in Georgia will visit Tbilisi on 12-14 March, Trend reports via the EU Delegation to Georgia.

"Danielsson’s visit aims to engage with all party leaders in the political dialogue, as re-launched by President Michel during his visit on 1 March," the EU Delegation’s press statement reads.

In addition to his engagement with the political dialogue stakeholders, Danielsson will meet with President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, and representatives of civil society organizations.

