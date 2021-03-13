Retailers, shopping malls to work over weekends
Retailers and shopping malls will work over weekends from March 13, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Sports halls will resume work from March 15. In class studies will recommence at high educational and professional institutions also from March 15.
Theaters and sports events with the attendance of the audience will resume their activities from April 1. Restriction on movement still stands from 21:00 till 05:00.
