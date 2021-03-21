Georgian PM congratulates Azerbaijani fellow citizens on Novruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21

Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili congratulated Azerbaijani fellow citizens on the Novruz holiday, Trend reports referring to 1TV.

"Congratulations to our ethnic Azerbaijani fellow citizens on Novruz holiday, the beautiful holiday of spring arrival," Gharibashvili said. "It is a symbol of the beginning of a new year, a new life. I wish all of you peace, happiness, progress and prosperity."