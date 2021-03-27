Georgia to receive 100 thousand Sinopharm vaccine shots

Georgia will receive 100 000 Chinese Sinopharm Covid vaccine shots in April, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Amiran Gamkrelidze told the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) that the Georgian government continued direct negotiations with Pfizer, Nonavax, Johnson & Johnson and other vaccine producers.

According to Gamkrelidze, millions of people were vaccinated with Sinopharm in China, Serbia, Hungary. The vaccine was pending the World Health Organization (WHO) approval. He said he was concerned about the low pace and passiveness in vaccination process.

The NCDC Head said that 4 460 citizens received Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Georgia.