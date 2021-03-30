Georgia to secure Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine soon

Georgia will secure the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine shortly, Deputy Heath Minister, Tamar Gabunia, announced on Monday. Gabunia said the World Health Organization (WHO) would approve the Sinopharm vaccine any day now, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgia will receive the second batch of the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine at the end of April. Deputy Minister said the second AZ rollout would secure administering the repeated AZ shots in the AstraZeneca-vaccinated population. The interval between doses varies between eight and twelve weeks.

Gabunia unveiled the recent AZ takers data and said more than 5,000 citizens received the first jab. Apart from the AZ vaccine, Georgia received the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine last week.