New Georgian company launched with Produce in Georgia assistance
Kompava Georgia, a new Georgian company starts working with the assistance of the Produce in Georgia program, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The first enterprise of amino acids, proteins and other food additives in the Transcaucasia was recently opened in Tbilisi.
About GEL 2 million was invested in Kompava Georgia that employs twenty people. The company plans to export its products to neighbouring countries.
